Zimbabwe Confirmed As ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier Host

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) are pleased to announce that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed Zimbabwe as the host of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021.

The 10-team global tournament, which is scheduled for 21 November to 5 December, will decide the remaining three participants for the 50-over ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

The same event will also determine two qualifiers for the next edition of the ICC Women's Championship.

The teams that will participate in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 are: Bangladesh, West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Thailand, the United States of America and Zimbabwe.

SRC Chairman Gerald Mlotshwa said: "Congratulations, Zimbabwe Cricket! Well done!

"This development dovetails perfectly with your 'Visit Zimbabwe' campaign launched in October last year, in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, by President ED Mnangagwa.

"The participation of all these teams in Zimbabwe will certainly market the country as a premier tourist destination as well as showcase Zimbabwe's ability to host an event of this magnitude notwithstanding the COVID-19 environment.

"To the ICC, the SRC extends its appreciation for the vote of confidence in Zimbabwe Cricket."

ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said: "Firstly, I wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the ICC board for their magnanimous gesture in allowing us the privilege of hosting the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021.

"On our part, we will leave no stone unturned to ensure this prestigious global event stands out as a unique event that celebrates Zimbabwe in all its magnificent splendour, richness, vibrancy, diversity and glory.

"I believe being granted the right to host this tournament is a vote of confidence in what we as ZC are doing and what we are hoping to do.

"You can rest assured we will not disappoint. We will not disappoint the nation of Zimbabwe and we will not disappoint the game of cricket."