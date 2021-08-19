South Africa: Kodachrome Moments - News Photographers Who Took Iconic Pictures - and No Kak

analysis

The 1970s and 80s were the heydays of apartheid, and a handful of news photographers risked their lives daily capturing it in its full ugliness. Among them was a pioneering crew of 'coloured' lensmen (and they were all men). Veteran journalist Dougie Oakes celebrates their legacy on World Photography Day.

I always felt that if I didn't cut it as a journalist I'd try my hand at news photography - and that is why I bought myself a Nikkormat camera fairly early on in my writing career at the Cape Herald.

I still have it.

It's an ancient-looking contraption, heavy enough to knock the daylights out of an aspirant mugger. I would guess it "hosted" more rugby lineout photographs and out-of-focus shots than any other camera in the whole of the journalism profession.

So, there you have it: I wasn't very good.

At the Cape Herald, I worked with photographers who were a mixture of good and crazy... but always fun to be with.

For me, the best of the best was Alvin Andrews, affectionately known as "Mumbles", who I caught at the tail-end of his stint at the Cape Herald, but who often had me in awe with his...