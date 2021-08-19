Namibia: Overall Inflation for 2021 Now Projected to Average Around 3.9 Percent - Central Bank

19 August 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The country's overall inflation is projected to average around 3.9% for 2021, slightly higher than the previous forecast of 3.6%, said the central bank governor, Johannes Gawaxab in a Monetary Policy Announcement on Wednesday.

Gawaxab said annual average inflation increased to 3.5% during the first seven months of 2021, compared to 2.1% for the corresponding period in the previous year.

"The increase in inflation was mainly driven by the food and transport categories. This was on account of supply constraints particularly for meat and a rise in international oil prices, respectively," he said, adding that overall inflation moderated to 4% in July 2021 from 4.1% in June.

Meanwhile, Gawaxab said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 3.75 percent.

"This decision was taken following a review of global, regional, and domestic economic and financial developments. It was noted that higher inflation is increasingly posing a risk to the sustainability of the current level of the repo rate," he said, adding that the rate remains appropriate to continue supporting the weak domestic economy.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X