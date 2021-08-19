South Africa: Bafana Boss Hugo Broos Reveals His Hand As He Names Youthful Squad for World Cup Qualifiers

19 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Hugo Broos has named his first official team since taking over the Bafana Bafana hot seat in May 2021. True to his promise of building a youthful team, a number of young prospects have been handed an opportunity to impress going forward.

Bafana Bafana's Belgian coach Hugo Broos revealed his hand for the first time since being appointed as the national senior men's team coach.

The 69-year-old has opted for a youthful 31-man squad for two crucial World Cup qualifying fixtures that South Africa are set to play against neighbours Zimbabwe as well as the Black Stars of Ghana at the beginning of September.

Broos stated upon his arrival that he is looking to build a young Bafana Bafana squad. He repeated his sentiment during a press conference at the South African Football Association's (Safa) headquarters in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

"Quality is important, it's the most important thing. But the mentality and the team spirit I want to create is also important," Broos told the media.

"I want to build a team that is honoured to be Bafana Bafana. Secondly, [I want to build] a team that is ambitious, a team that wants to win, a team that is fighting on...

