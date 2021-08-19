Namibia: Failure to Plan Is Planning to Fail

THE SAYING "HE who fails to plan is planning to fail is attributed to Winston Churchill, who served as prime minister of the United Kingdom - not once, but twice, from 1940 to 1945, and again from 1951 to 1955.

Known as one of the world's longest-serving politicians, he served as a member of parliament for 62 years.

Not so well known is that Churchill was also a Nobel Prize-winning writer, historian, and an accomplished visual artist.

Planning is important in all aspects of life - not only to the government and in military scenarios, but in civil society, religion and business too.

The importance of succession planning so that the leadership baton passes smoothly from an incumbent to a successor, or from one generation to another must never be ignored.

It seems so obvious that when a public official retires, or leaves through resignation or dismissal, the government department, town council, or institution, would already have identified and groomed a successor to take over.

Yet so many important posts in the public sector are routinely filled by officials in an acting capacity - at times for years.

This must surely contribute to service-delivery deficiencies.

A certain church too seems to have paid scant attention to succession planning.

This could have been the cause of all that infighting among congregants about the appointment of a successor for their retiring bishop.

In 2013, Deloitte Growth Enterprise Services reported that there are 5,5 million family-owned businesses in the United States (US) contributing to over 50% of that country's gross domestic product (GDP) and creating 75% of all new jobs.

Family-owned businesses are prevalent and important to economies across the world, including in Namibia.

Although the GDP and job-creation contribution level of family-owned enterprises in Namibia may not match that of the US, they are significant.

First-generation owners of a family business start and grow the enterprise. When asked who would take over the business it inevitably points in the direction of their children.

The follow-up questions about a succession plan to prepare their children for the task ahead then draws a blank stare.

Not planning for management and ownership succession places the continuity and even the survival of a family-owned enterprise at risk.

This often results in the demise of the business, with families torn apart and employees losing jobs.

There are exceptions, but unsurprisingly few businesses in Namibia continue operating beyond, at best, the second generation.

Problems emanate from that absence of succession planning.

Tony Balshaw writes in his book 'Thrive! Making Family Business Work', published in 2003, that succession planning and implementation is the ultimate challenge and test for family businesses.

Balshaw's book, which includes case studies, remains relevant and is a recommended read for the owners of family-owned businesses in Namibia.

Balshaw made a name for himself in the late 1990s as an expert and respected consultant on family-owned businesses.

A corporate leader who has demonstrated the importance of succession planning for business continuity is Philip Krawitz, who joined his family business as a third-generation family member in 1970.

The firm has consistently grown and now has a presence across southern Africa with its established Cape Union Mart, K-Way, and Old Khaki brands.

Churchill was right, the consequences of the failure to plan are disastrous.

* Danny Meyer is reachable at [email protected]