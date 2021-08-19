South Africa: Rugby Championship in the Balance As Western Australia Shuts Its Doors

19 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Craig Ray

The immediate future of the 2021 Rugby Championship is in the balance after the government of Western Australia indicated it was not willing to host the All Blacks, Springboks, Wallabies and Pumas in Perth over the next six weeks.

There will be a charter plane literally sitting on the tarmac at Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Gqeberha on Sunday morning. It will be fuelled and ready to carry the South African and Argentina rugby squads to the next leg of the 2021 Rugby Championship tournament. The only problem is, it might not have a flight plan to a chosen destination.

The annual Rugby Championship, featuring the southern hemisphere's four leading international teams, was supposed to play out in Australia over the coming weeks. Perth was set to be the venue to host the four teams after New Zealand shut its doors due to a Covid-19 lockdown.

But that plan hit a barrier harder than the Springbok defensive line when West Australian premier Mark McGowan announced that the All Blacks would have to spend 14 days in quarantine before the scheduled 28 August meeting against the Wallabies in Perth.

That was after Western Australia went into lockdown Level 4. The...

