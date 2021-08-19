Mozambique: Covid-19 - 694 New Cases and 13 Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported a further 13 deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease and 694 new cases.

The latest victims were seven men and six women, all Mozambican citizens, and aged between 30 and 84. Three of the deaths occurred in Nampula, three in Gaza, two in Maputo, two in Niassa, and one each in Sofala, Inhambane and Matola.

This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 1,761. So far this month, there have been 338 deaths (an average of almost 19 deaths a day).

According to a Ministry of Health Wednesday press release, since the start of the pandemic, 815,154 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 4,022 of them in the previous 24 hours. 3,328 of these tests yielded negative results and 694 people tested positive for the coronavirus. The number of cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Mozambique now stands at 140,765.

Of the new cases identified on Wednesday, 367 were women or girls and 237 were men or boys. 74 were children under the age of 15, and 59 were over 65 years old. For eight cases, no age information was available.

284 of the new cases (40.9 per cent) were from the far south - 145 from Maputo city and 136 from Maputo province. There were also 100 positive cases from Zambezia, 79 from Gaza, 64 from Manica, 54 from Nampula, 46 from Niassa, 26 from Inhambane, 33 from Cabo Delgado, ten from Sofala and one from Tete.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected by the virus) on Wednesday was 17.3 per cent - the lowest positivity rate for several weeks. The rates in the past few days were 23.1 per cent on Tuesday, 19.3 per cent on Monday, 18.8 per cent on Sunday, and 22.7 per cent on Friday,

The provinces with the highest positivity rates on Wednesday were Maputo city (30.2 per cent), Maputo province (30 per cent), Zambezia (28.2 per cent), Niassa (24,2 per cent), and Gaza (22.6 per cent), The lowest positivity rate, of just 0.8 per cent, was found in Tete, a province that had been one of the worst hit by the pandemic in July.

The Ministry also reported that, over the same 24 hour period, 33 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (19 in Maputo, seven in Matola, three in Inhambane and one each in Niassa, Tete, Manica and Gaza). But 32 new cases were admitted (17 in Maputo, six in Matola, two in Inhambane, two in Zambezia, and one each in Niassa, Nampula, Tete, Manica and Gaza).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell from 267 on Tuesday to 253 on Wednesday, 176 of these patients (69.6 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 19 patients in Matola, 13 in Zambezia, 12 in Nampula, 10 in Niassa, six in Inhambane, four each in Tete, Manica and Gaza, three in Sofala and two in Cabo Delgado.

The Ministry also reported that a further 773 people had been declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (582 in Manica, 106 in Zambezia and 85 in Tete., The total number of recoveries now stands at 122,222, or 86.8 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell slightly from 16,870 on Tuesday to 16,778 on Wednesday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 5,807 (34.6 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 5,801; Inhambane, 1,246; Nampula, 987; Zambezia, 889; Niassa, 823; Gaza, 545; Manica, 408; Cabo Delgado, 209; Tete, 34, Sofala, 29.

Wednesday was the last day of the current mass vaccination against Covid-19, aimed mainly at people aged 50 and above in the urban areas. The Ministry release reported that, in the previous 24 hours, 104,157 people had been vaccinated. Since the start of the national vaccination campaign in March, 627,382 people have been fully vaccinated, and 1,750,872 have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.