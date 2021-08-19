Mozambique: Terrorist Raid in Nangade Aborted

Maputo — The Mozambican defence and security forces on Monday night frustrated an attempt by ISIS terrorists to overrun the village of Litangina, in Nangade district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, reports Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax".

It is believed that the terrorists intended to advance on the district capital, Nangade town. But the defence forces, forewarned of the presence of the terrorist group, drove them back from Litangina, and then gave pursuit.

The sources quoted by "Mediafax" say that on Wednesday two helicopters were dispatched to bombard terrorist positions near Litangina, which is 20 kilometres from Nangade town.

In Mocimboa da Praia district, the indications are that an offensive by Mozambican and Rwandan forces is under way in the area of Mbau, to the south-west of Mocimboa da Praia town, which was captured from ISIS on 8 August.

Last week, the commander of the Mozambican army, Maj-Gen Cristovao Chume said the advance into the dense bush around Mbau was "the most important mission" yet undertaken by the joint Mozambican/Rwandan force. Doubtless the targets include the two main ISIS bases, known as Siri-1 and Siri-2.

"Mediafax" also reported that the UN World Food Programme (WFP) has resumed humanitarian flights to the Cabo Delgado town of Macomia. The Macomia district administrator, Tomas Badae, witnessed the resumption of the airlift on Wednesday. The air bridge between the provincial capital, Pemba, and Macomia, will make it possible to ensure supplies of food and other necessities to people displaced from their homes by the terrorist attacks.