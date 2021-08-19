Namibia: Be a Hero, Do Your Part and Get Your Vaccx - Namport Offers Vaccinations to Walvis Staff

19 August 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Overwhelming demand for Covid vaccines from the staff of the Namibian Ports Authority has led to two vaccination sessions during August alone.

The first vaccination session on 09 August, conducted by the Ministry of Health and Social Services, generated such a high level of interest from employees and their family members that the authority asked the ministry for a second session. This was done earlier this week on Tuesday, 17 August.

As part of building capacity to do their own vaccinations, the Namport onsite nurse, Ms Hedwig Hijamutiti was trained by the ministry to administer vaccines.

The acting Executive: Commercial Services, Elias Mwenyo said "Although vaccination is voluntary, the Ports Authority continues to encourage its workforce to get vaccinated as this not only protects them, but it protects the community which in turn contributes positively to the ongoing efforts of government to curb the surge [in] Covid-19 [infections]."

Mwenyo pointed out that Namport has contributed more than N$1.5 million to various initiatives to contain the spread of the virus. The authority's most recent donation was four refrigerated containers which have been deployed as temporary morgues.

"At Namport, we believe that it is during hard times that the hero within us is revealed," he said.

