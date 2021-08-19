Mozambique: Kenmare Mine Can Continue for Another Century

Maputo — The titanium minerals dredge mine at Moma, in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula, operated by the Irish company Kenmare Resources, has sufficient resources to operate for more than 100 years at the current rate of production, according to the Kenmare managing director, Michael Carvill.

In an interview with the "Irish Times" newspaper, Carvill said the company had "no M&A (mergers and acquisitions) plans" outside of the Moma mine in Mozambique, which had a sufficient resource base to last another century.

The mine produces ilmenite (iron titanium oxide), rutile (titanium dioxide) and zircon (zirconium silicate). The Moma mine is the largest supplier of ilmenite in the world. Ilmenite and rutile are both used to produce pigments, while zircon is used in the ceramics industry and in refractories and catalytic fuel converters. Titanium metal is widely used in the aerospace industry.

Carvill was speaking as Kenmare reported record half-year profits of 48 million US dollars, an increase of 278 per cent on the 2020 figure. This is attributed to increased production and shipment volumes.

Kenmare reported a 51 per cent increase in revenue for the six months to the end of June this year to 178.2 million dollars, as sales volumes rose by 44 per cent and sales prices increased by five per cent.

Carvill said Kenmare's results were driven by a pick-up in global economic activity and a shortage of titanium supplies generally. He linked the shortage of supply to a sustained period of low prices for titanium pigment and feedstocks, which typically trigger lower levels of investment.

Ilmenite production at the Kenmare mine was up 52 per cent at 559,000 tonnes. Despite ilmenite recoveries being slightly lower than expected, production set a new quarterly record in the second quarter and recoveries have now returned to expected levels, Kenmare said.