Mozambique: IOM Calls for Reconstruction Funding for Cabo Delgado

Maputo — The director-general of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Antonio Vitorino, has urged the international community to mobilise funding for the reconstruction of infrastructures wrecked by the islamist terrorists of ISIS in some districts of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Maputo, after the visit he paid to Cabo Delgado, Vitorino highlighted the importance of infrastructures which will ensure that the communities live in safety with great prospects of economic development.

"The economic activities as well as the houses must be rebuilt. There are a great many houses that have been destroyed by the terrorists and the people will need support to rebuild them, hence the international community has to mobilise to answer the needs, supporting the efforts made by the Mozambican government," he said.

He pointed out that the joint force of Mozambican and Rwandan troops recently regained control of the strategic port town of Mocimboa da Praia that had been seized by the terrorists. It was important to ensure that the basic infrastructures in Mocimboa da Praia, mostly destroyed by the terrorists, are rebuilt to serve the population, as displaced people return to their homes.

Vitorino also reaffirmed that IOM needs to continue its humanitarian assistance programmes to about 800,000 internally displaced people (IDP) with food provisions, and means of hygiene, including protection against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the organisation, which set up a base in Cabo Delgado following the deadly tropical cyclone Kenneth in 2019, is in charge of 59 IDP camps in Cabo Delgado, where the staff has been giving psycho-social support to the people traumatised by the terror attacks as well as preparing them to return to their places of origin.

Questioned about the assistance to displaced people who attempt to cross the border into Tanzania, he declined to elaborate, stating only that "they may not have been able to enter the neighbouring country, but I am quite confident that as soon as security conditions have been re-established IOM will launch a screening drive followed by support."

"As matter of fact, we do not have an accurate number (for people on the Tanzanian border) but only estimates, which I will not give you. Those people are neither in the camps nor living with host families in Pemba (the Cabo Delgado capital). But our expectation is that as security is restored these people will be identified and given support just like the others," he added.