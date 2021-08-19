Namibia: 'He Lived His Life With Zero Fear'

From tearing up newspapers to advocating tooth and nail for Namibia's first non-Owambo president, a dose of Kazenambo Kazenambo, also known as 'KK', was not for the faint-hearted.

He died Tuesday due to Covid-19-related complications at the age of 58.

KK has been described as a fearless leader - an honest man who never shied away from speaking his mind.

His eldest cousin, Jonas Kauheva, who yesterday spoke to The Namibian at Kazenambo's home at Okahandja, said KK was a polite child, but if anyone wronged him, he would get angry.

"He was also very intelligent and always ready to give advice," Kauheva said.

Ruben Tjamuaha, another cousin, said KK will always be remembered as someone who looked out for his family.

He said KK was a fighter, which is why he joined the People's Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan) as a combatant from 1986 to 1989.

"He was a very giving person. He also always spoke his mind. We were very close," Tjamuaha said.

CAREER

KK was born on 6 July 1963 at Maun, in Botswana, where he grew up.

He joined Swapo at Francistown in 1979, and five years later travelled to Angola where he underwent military training.

After joining Plan, he became a journalist for the Namibia Press Agency (Nampa) and the Voice of Namibia radio station while in exile.

After independence, KK worked for the Swapo mouthpiece Namibia Today.

He joined the public service in 1992 and became a special adviser to then prime minister Hage Geingob in 1996.

He served on the Swapo Party Youth League's central and executive committees from 1991 to 2002.

KK became the general manager of corporate affairs and public relations at Namibia Wildlife Resorts in 1999 until he joined the National Assembly (NA) in 2005.

Then president Hifikepunye Pohamba appointed him as a deputy minister of regional and local government, housing and rural development in March 2005, and in 2010 promoted him to serve as minister of youth, national service, sport and culture.

He was unceremoniously dropped from the Cabinet in 2012 after a number of controversial incidents and outbursts.

However, KK has always denied he was fired.

Following his departure from the NA in 2015, KK focused on his business interests, which involved the retail, livestock, construction, and property development sectors.

GIVING A MOUTHFUL

He continued to offer his opinions in the media on issues ranging from Geingob's leadership as president, to the consequences of the 1904 to 1908 genocide negotiations.

He had a master's degree in public policy and administration, a diploma in business administration, and a certificate in business studies.

Despite all the fights, arguments and disagreements, Immanuel 'Imms' Nashinge of the Independent Patriots for Change said his meetings with KK were filled with humanity, patriotism and oneness.

Quoting KK in a tribute on social media, Nashinge wrote: "Society is an amalgamation of individuals, the coming together of individuals. It's up to me how I stand up and provide for myself, to deal with the current season. The government may assist me in the process, other human beings may assist me in the process, but my mindset will determine everything. I must be a self-starter, I must look for opportunities. Namibia belongs to everybody, and I've got a role to contribute to the improvement of this commonage."

Nashinge said 2017 brought them closer, not only as politicians, but as human beings.

He said the last time they saw each other was at Wernhil Park in the capital in May.

"I asked how things were and you said to me, mbuaje matukonjisa, matuhakanene mo 2024 (we are trying. We will meet in 2024). U lived your life with zero fear or favour! You spoke your mind . . . you stood for what you believed in! Which many are scared to do," Nashinge wrote.

'DEDICATED SERVANT'

Geingob and Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani also paid tribute to KK.

The president said Kazenambo will be remembered for the contributions he made towards the development of Namibia.

"During this hour of sadness for the family, president Geingob extends his sincere condolences to the family, comrades and friends."

Similarly, Venaani said death has robbed Namibia of a dedicated servant of the people and an individual unwavering in his beliefs and ideals.

"The late Kazenambo has never shied away from criticising the government and its failures. His presence was imposing, and he was a towering political figure with a low tolerance for mismanagement in whatever form it manifested itself," he said.

Landless People's Movement leader Bernadus Swartbooi said KK will be remembered for his contribution to the history of the country, to parliament, and for his political discourse in Namibia.

He said KK did not hesitate to share his opinions, whether they were popular or not.

"He was a man who demonstrated that in a democracy, you can hold your opinion and still be free to listen to the different opinions of others. We have lost a giant indeed," Swartbooi said.

National Unity Democratic Organisation secretary general Joseph Kauandenge said KK should be remembered for being a principled man.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He stood by his conviction. Some will say he was radical but not me. He had the interests of Namibians at heart. That's why he fought for justice. He will be missed," Kauandenge said.

He said KK could oppose his own comrades in the interest of justice and integrity.

United People's Party member of parliament Jan van Wyk said KK was a person of action.

"I happened to know KK as a bright politician, honest about where he stands on different issues of concern. During his time at the ministry he tried his best to address issues that would benefit the youth," he said.

Van Wyk encouraged Namibians to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

United Democratic Front secretary for urban and rural development and former Khorixas mayor Matheas Tsâeb said KK was a fearless and straightforward politician and freedoom fighter.

"He always believed in doing things right at all times. He was an enemy of concealing the truth ... This attitude caused him to be unliked ... by many of his fellow party politicians," Tsâeb said.

KK is survived by three children, and three siblings who live in Botswana.

He was unmarried, and has lost both his parents. See page 6 for KK quotes.