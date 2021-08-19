Namibia: Hooray to Repo Rate Anniversary

TODAY marks exactly a year of repaying the same amount on commercial-bank loans. This is also not expected to change as the Bank of Namibia (BoN) has maintained that the repo rate be kept at 3,75%, yesterday.

The bank's governor, Johannes !Gawaxab, made the announcement, just a few months before his 18-month stay at the bank will come to an end.

It is not yet clear whether he would be reappointed. He was appointed last year for 18 months, until the end of this year.

When he arrived at the bank in June last year, he was thrown into the deep end to steer the monetary policy committee in a difficult economic environment, hamstrung on all sides by Covid-19 and its accompanying trade restrictions.

At the fourth monetary policy decision announcement yesterday, !Gawaxab said the move to keep the repo rate at 3,75% was still in support of domestic economic activity weighed down by Covid-19.

The decision by the bank to keep the repo rate static will also leave the prime rate at 7,5% and other pegged rates flat - as predicted by analysts this week.

Some said the committee had no choice but to keep the repo rate as is considering the economic climate, however, !Gawaxab said some members were pushing for an upward movement.

He said, although minimal, the diverging views were mainly caused by the prevailing negative real rates.

The average interest rate on deposits at commercial banks has now fallen below the inflation rate, and consumers are actually losing by keeping money in the bank.

This was what caused the divergence, but !Gawaxab brushed it off, saying it was the "minority view".

He did, however, say that should the norm be maintained, it is certainly unsustainable.

In June this year, The Namibian reported that the low rates, despite being accommodative, were harming savings.

At the time, a basic calculation on a N$1 000 deposit in a savings account earned N$36, but in January 2020, that was at least N$56.

Recent reports from the International Monetary Fund are that the cut in repo rates ought to have been balanced and should not entirely lean on providing a breather only.

Although not the dominant view, the recognition of the negative real interest rates by the central bank could potentially push rates up in the near term.

Some analysts have, however, maintained that the bank could only move the benchmark rate to mid-2022.

Commenting on the announcement, Simonis Storm Securities's analysts yesterday said considering that the committee has noted that rising inflation is threatening the sustainability of the current level of the repo rate, "we could therefore expect a rate hike in the near future, provided that inflation continues to trend upward".

In the meantime, the lower interest rates are not expected to drive economic recovery due to low consumer/business confidence, cautious spending and uncertainty.

"However, we believe low interest rates provide relief to indebted households in terms of lower interest repayments on existing debt. Now is an opportune time for households to pay down debts and practise financial prudence," read Simonis Storm's commentary.

Growth in credit extended to the private sector has slowed to an average of 2,4% for the first six months of 2021 - lower than the average of 4,7% recorded during the same period in 2020.

At the end of July, the stock of international reserves stood at N$42,7 billion, enough to cover 6,4 months worth of imports.

The balance has edged up from N$39 billion at the end of May, because of a N$3,7 billion share from the Southern African Customs Union.

The next monetary policy meeting will be held on 20 October.

