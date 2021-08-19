Mozambique: Authorities Extend Foot-and-Mouth Control Measures

Maputo — The Mozambican Veterinary Authority has reviewed the wide range of measures put in place to control and halt the spread of foot-and-mouth disease across the country, reports Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

So far, the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease has been confirmed in Magude district, in Maputo province and Angonia in the central province of Tete. In Tete, the National Directorate for Livestock Development (DNDP) has imposed a strict ban on the movement of cattle, goats and pigs in the districts of Doa, Moatize, Maravia, Chifunde, Macanga, Zumbo and Tete city.

The prevailing situation has pushed the authorities to ban the slaughter of animals in any slaughterhouse which lacks the conditions for the ageing of meat for 24 hours, and to prohibit the concentration of animals without permission from the authorities. The ban does not cover provinces where the outbreak has not yet been confirmed.

The livestock authorities, in partnership with the Mozambican Police and the Natural Resources Protection Unit, have stepped up the inspection of animals in transit, as part of measures intended to control the outbreak.

They have also launched a vaccination drive for livestock in areas within 30 kilometres of the hotspots, and are insisting that vehicles used to transport animals must be cleaned and disinfected..

Foot-and-mouth is a highly transmissible disease affecting hoofed animals. It can have a catastrophic impact on livestock farmers who immediately lose their markets, and are forced to slaughter their animals.