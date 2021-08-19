Zimbabwe: MDC-T Appoints a 26-Member Shadow Cabinet

19 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

The MDC-T has appointed a 26-member shadow Cabinet to monitor the performance of sitting Cabinet ministers.

Some of the notable figures appointed are Senator Morgen Komichi appointed as the shadow Minister of Defence and War Veterans, Dr Ruth Labode; Health and Child Care, Dr Tapiwa Mashakada; Finance and Economic Development, Ms Paurina Mpariwa; Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and Mr Vincent Tsvangirai for Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation, among others.

The MDC-T leader Senator Douglas Mwonzora also appointed provincial Ministers of State.

Senator Mwonzora said the shadow ministers will monitor, check the performance of the Government ministers and providing checks and balances as the main opposition party in the country.

"The shadow cabinet will check and monitor the performance of the Cabinet ministers in their respective ministries," he said.

