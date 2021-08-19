Namibia: New Date for Ombudsman Interviews

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced that the interviews for those shortlisted for the ombudsman post have been rescheduled to 27 August at 09h00.

The shortlisted candidates are Tousy Namiseb, Ruth Herunga and Basilius Dyakugha.

The candidates were notified of the new date, the JSC said in a short statement.

One of them will replace John Walters, who was appointed to the post in 2004.

The interviews had previously been scheduled for 23 July.

The ombudsman, also generally known as the public protector, has powers to investigate violations of fundamental rights and freedoms and abuse of power.