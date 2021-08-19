South Africa: Roll-Out Fast-Tracked - Over-18s in South Africa Can Get the Jab From Friday

analysis

In a move to bolster the rollout of vaccinations in the country, Cabinet has approved the vaccination of persons over the age of 18, from Friday. This comes as the uptake of Covid-19 vaccines has waned in recent weeks.

From Friday, 20 August, South Africans over the age of 18 are eligible to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations. Cabinet announced it had approved the vaccinations of persons aged 18 to 34 on Thursday, as part of increasing the vaccine roll-out in the country.

This comes after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, in which the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) recommended the move.

"Cabinet welcomed the vaccination roll-out plan to increase the uptake of vaccines, particularly in provinces that had shown a reduction in the uptake of vaccines," it said in a statement on Thursday.

Cabinet also approved keeping the country under the adjusted Level 3 lockdown, as advised by the Ministerial Advisory Committee.

#VaccinateToSaveSouthAfrica #Vaccinations for everyone aged 18 - 34 opens from tomorrow!

To find your nearest ste and get #vaccinated visit: https://t.co/vdWUL71K1e pic.twitter.com/3L0rUZNaeF

-- South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 19, 2021

Vaccinations for this age group were scheduled to begin on 1 September.

However, government officials had been...