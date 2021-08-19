South Africa: Axed Detective Boss Jeremy Vearey Claims He and Peter Jacobs Were Offered a Bribe From Head Office Cop

19 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Caryn Dolley

Ex-policeman Jeremy Vearey has testified in a hearing into his dismissal that a police brigadier from the South African Police Service's head office previously offered him and his colleague, Peter Jacobs, a bribe during a case in which they both successfully fought bosses against their transfers in the service.

Axed Western Cape detective boss Jeremy Vearey has alleged during a hearing that a fellow policeman offered him and the former head of Crime Intelligence, Peter Jacobs, a bribe while they were taking on cop bosses in a labour court matter.

While not the first time the allegation has surfaced, Vearey on Thursday said that a brigadier from head office, one Arthur Mphahlele, had loudly made the offer while the duo was in the Cape Town Labour Court a few years ago while trying to get police bosses to reverse their transfers that they felt was done unfairly.

They were successful in that matter with the court in August 2017, arguing that their transfers be set aside.

It was previously reported that police later found Mphahlele gave an acceptable explanation to what Vearey alleged.

Vearey was testifying on Thursday during a Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council hearing into his dismissal....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

