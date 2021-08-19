Malawi: Chakwera, Apm Mourn Retired Chief Justice Lovemore Munlo

19 August 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and the immediate former President Arthur Peter Mutharika have mourned the death of the Retired Chief Justice Lovemore Munlo.

Munlo died at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

In his Facebook post, Chakwera described late Munlo as a giant. The President said the departed legal luminary and former Chief Justice was not just a family friend, but also a man who shared his values of patriotism and selflessly served his country.

"He dedicated his entire life to working for the betterment of our country, serving as Attorney General, Justice of the High Court of Malawi, Director of Prosecution, State Advocate and Minister of Justice, among others. Malawi has lost a true son whose life of service will forever missed," said Chakwera.

On his part, Mutharika said, together with the former First Lady, he is deeply saddened over the passing of Munlo.

The former President said in the departed retired Chief Justice, Malawi has lost a great man full of wisdom and integrity.

"Justice Dr. Lovemore Munlo served this nation with zeal, passion, patriotism and hardwork. He shall be remembered as one of the great men in the Judiciary who worked tirelessly for the best interest of our country. Gertrude and I extend our condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace," wrote Mutharika on his Facebook.

