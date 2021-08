Famous Sports analyst, Alex Kashasha alias 'Mwalimu Kashasha' has passed away in Dar es Salaam.

According to the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC), the analysts passed away on Thursday (August 19, 2021) at Kairuki Hospital in the city where he was being treated.

Kashasha was a TBC staff and most football fans were attracted by his bombastic soccer terms during the live broadcast of matches.

The soccer pundit was born in 1957.

More information to follow