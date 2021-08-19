Tanzania Names 28-Man Squad Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

Tanzania's National Team 'Taifa Stars' head coach, Kim Poulsen has named 28-man squad ahead of the World Cup qualify matches.

After the selection, the team will camp on 24th August, this year.

According to a list released Thursday, the tactician has dropped four prominent players who were selected in a friendly match against Malawi Malawi on 13th June, this year.

Players who have been dropped are Juma Kaseja, Braison Nkulula, Yusuf Mhilu and Kibu Dennis.

Poulsen named goalkeepers Aishi Manula, Metacha Mnata, Ramadhan Kabwili and Wilbol Maseke.

He also named defenders Shomari Kapombe, Israel Mwenda, Mohammed Hussein, Edward Manyama, Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans), Kenned Juma and Dickson Job (Yanga), Lusajo Mwaikenda, Abdulrazak Mohamed , Ayoub Lyanga (Azam) and Nickson Kibabage (Youssoufia FC, Morocco).

Midfielders are Meshack Abraham (Gwambina), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba), Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Salum Abubakari (Azam) and Zawadi Mauya (Young Africans).

Others midfielders are Abdulhamis Suleiman (Coastal Union), Novatus Dismas (Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel), Iddy Nado, Mudathir Yahaya (Azam FC).

Strikers are Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce, Turkey), John Bocco (Simba) and Simon Msuva (Wydad AC, Morocco).