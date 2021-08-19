Tanzania: Ministry, Suma JKT Ink Six-Storey Construction Agreement

THE Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs has signed an agreement with SUMA JKT for the construction of its six-storey building expected to commence soon in Dodoma.

The Ministry's Permanent Secretary Prof Sifuni Mchome said that the construction of the building is expected to be completed within eight months, effective from August 18, this year.

He said that the government has already set aside funds for the construction of the building. "SUMA JKT has been given the work because it has been executing various projects at required standards... We are confident with SUMA JKT because we have seen its performance in previous work," Prof Mchome said.

He said that the ministry has received more than 22bn/- for preliminary construction.

"If the work is completed as timely as agreed we shall move to the second phase which will involve construction of three storeys and complete the last phase." SUMA JKT Executive Director Colonel Absolomon Shausi expressed gratitude to the ministry for assigning them the task; "this is an indication of how the defense and security organs work hard and with high integrity."

"This is the eight ministries to give us such work, I promise that we will work tirelessly to ensure that it meets the required standards," he said.

He admitted that there were some challenges such as availability of some building materials due to ongoing construction projects in Dodoma capital, pledging that it will do whatever possible to complete the work within the given time.