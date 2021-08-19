Tanzania: Atcl Explains Reasons for Flights Delays, Cancellations

19 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) has apologised for delays and cancellations of some flights for a second week now saying that its planes are undergoing major maintenance.

On Thursday, the national carrier issued a statement detailing reasons for changing of timetable and apologized to its esteemed customers for the inconveniences caused.

"For the safety of our passengers, staff and other stakeholders, Air Tanzania Airlines Company Limited (ATCL) will ensure that the maintenance of the aircraft is completed on time," said the airline's acting executive director, Albinus Manumbu.

However, he added in Thursday's statement that the airline has always been informing their passengers before rescheduling its flights.

Manumbu admitted that there is an information gap between customers and agents of which the latter do not provide timely information regarding flight changes.

