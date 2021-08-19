Tanzania: Property Tax Collections Through Electricity Tokens Starts

The government will start collecting property tax through the purchase of electricity tokens tomorrow (Friday, 20th August, 2021).

A statement released on Thursday by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Commissioner General, Alphayo Kidata said the implementation of the new property tax collection system will officially start tomorrow.

The TRA chief said the execution of the new system will be under the Taxman in collaboration with Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO).

Elaborating further, Mr Kidata said the new system will involve all types of electricity meters.

The newly introduced system will start tomorrow following the amendment of the local government tax which was passed in the 2021/22 Budget meeting where the rates of property taxes were reviewed.

Equally, he said the new rates will be 12,000/- for each normal building within a plot from which was 10,000/- previously levied and 6,000 shillings for each floor of an apartment which was 5,000 previously.

Moreover, he added that in the case of district councils and small towns, apartment houses will be charged 6,000/- regardless of the number of floors.