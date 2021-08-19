Kenya: Kuria's Chama Cha Kazi to Field Candidates in Ward Mini-Polls On Attaining Full Registration

19 August 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria's Chama Cha Kazi Party has nominated candidates for Meru and Wajir by-elections after getting full registration.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to conduct the by-elections in Kiagu Ward Meru, and Eldas Ward in Wajir on October 14.

Another by-election is also scheduled in Makueni's Nguu Masumba ward.

Kuria unveiled the Chama Cha Kazi party after losing grip of the People's Empowerment Party which he had previously used to field candidates, and successfully won two seats in Gaturi ward and Juja Constituency.

According to the Registrar of Political Parties, Chama Cha Kazi attained full registration on August 17.

MP Kuria recently dismissed the possibility of folding his outfit to join other parties, saying he is focused on building his party.

He is also gearing towards using his newly unveiled political vehicle to field various candidates in the 2022 general elections.

