Tanzania: Simba Intensify Drill for Hectic Season

SIMBA have intensified preseason drills in Morocco as they leave no stone unturned to make sure that they come back stronger this season. The club's endeavour to have a superior 2021/22 season must march along with retaining all titles they won last season.

The Msimbazi Street Reds have already disclosed that their target in this season is to go beyond the quarter finals stage in the CAF Champions League, plus retaining the two major domestic titles they won in their past campaign.

This was pointed out recently by Head Coach Didier Gomes when he was quizzed to declare their targets in the upcoming season which will be his second spell at the helm of the champions.

They will have a big task to keep hold the Mainland Premier League championship plus the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) silverware hence the pressure is on them to succeed in achieving that.

However, after the exit of their two key players Clatous Chama and Luis Miquissone who without doubt had a big hand in their remarkable successes in the past four seasons or so, Simba believe that they have managed to heal the wounds by signing new players. The duo had potential to score goals, orchestrating goals (provide assists) and capable to change the game at any moment provided they are on the field... qualities which most players do not readily possess.

Though new signings have been made to fill the voids and strengthen other areas of the team, pundits are questioning how soon the new players will get used to Simba playing style.

As they say, recruitment of players is a gamble meaning that a player can shine at team A and fail to make impact at team B or it happens that he can succeed at both teams and in that scenario, your business becomes profitable.

The Simba's signed foreign players like Peter Banda (Malawi), Duncan Nyoni (Malawi), Henock Baka (DR Congo) and Pape Sakho (Senegal) are the ones expected to make instant impact next season. However, on the other side, Simba have passed the test by not letting go of any of their three goal poaching strikers who contributed more goals last season to help their side win games and clinch the trophy.

They are John Bocco who topped the scoring chart with 16 goals, Chris Mugalu and Meddie Kagere who are merciless when it comes to goal mouth actions as such; keeping them is a good gesture to the team.

If any of the trio was dropped ahead of the next term, it could have been suicidal for Simba bearing in mind that a game of football is decided by scoring goals only.

However, Simba fans will have an opportunity to judge their team on September 25th when they face traditional rivals Young Africans in the Community Shield encounter at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The game will give people a glimpse of how the new season will be like especially by the two giant clubs which alongside Azam have made several signings to recharge their squads.