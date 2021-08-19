Tanzania: Cellphone Subscribers to Assist in Paying Beneficiaries - Tasaf

19 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa

THE Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) is finalising plans to engage registered mobile phone operators in paying cash grants to rural-based household members, who do not possess cellphones and bank accounts, it has been disclosed.

Tasaf Monitoring Officer, Ms Linna Marealle told the 'Daily News' in an interview during the implementation of the Second Phase of Tasaf III, that all the beneficiaries would be paid their monthly cash grants electronically through their mobile phones and bank accounts.

"However, for some of the beneficiaries who do not possess mobile phones and bank accounts, arrangement was being finalised to engage registered mobile phone operators, who will be paying the rural-based beneficiaries their monthly cash grants. This would enable them to lead prosperous and purposeful lives," she said.

Ms Marealle explained that during the implementation of the Second Phase of Tasaf III being implemented during 2021/2023, at least 1,450,000 households in 6,000 villages in the Mainland and Zanzibar would be reached in the 184 councils.

She, however, appealed to beneficiaries of Tasaf cash grants to utilise the money as intended in order to improve their lives by initiating equitable projects like piggery and goat rearing.

