Tanzania: Public Urged to Develop Reading Culture

DEPUTY Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Prof James Mdoe has underscored the need for the public to develop a reading culture, as a means to gain knowledge and keep informed.

Prof Mdoe said one of the avenues which the public can effectively use to learn new things and acquire more knowledgeable is through the proper use of libraries, which are located in almost all regions countrywide.

He gave the remarks when re-opening the Iringa Regional Library, which has undergone massive renovation at the tune of 150m/-.

The deputy PS said it is the government determination to ensure all districts have the facilities. Prof Mdoe said the ministry has made major renovations at seven regional libraries in the country, spending more than 1.15bn/- for the purpose in its move to revolationalise the education sector.

"We are committed to transforming and strengthening the education sector by having in place the needed infrastructures," said Prof Mdoe He said the government decided to make major renovations in the regional libraries to support the Tanzania Library Services Board (TLSB), as the facilities were in bad shape and had many challenges.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary said the renovations of the regional libraries will be ongoing, He advocated for creativity and efficiency among library workers countrywide, as their improved performance will inspire the public to regain reading culture.

Speaking during the occasion, TLSB Managing Director, Ms Mboni Ruzegela commended the government for taking initiatives to renovate regional libraries.

She mentioned the region libraries that benefited from the government support as Iringa, Bukoba, Rukwa, Kilimanjaro, Tabora, Kigoma and Morogoro. Moreover, she said, the board plan to spend 2bn/- for 43 online libraries, of which 22 will be regional and 19 in districts.