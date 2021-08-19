Tanzania/Congo-Kinshasa: Stars Head to Camp for DRC Duel

TAIFA Stars will soon regroup to begin preparations for the two crucial 2022 World Cup qualifiers against DR Congo and Madagascar on September 2nd and 7th in that order.

The country's envoys will kickstart their campaign away against DR Congo at TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi before welcoming Madagascar at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on September 7th.

Stars are packed in group J of the qualifiers alongside Benin, Madagascar and DR Congo where each team will be battling for the available five slots for Africa teams in the world cup finals.

To penetrate into the group stage of the qualifiers, Taifa Stars defeated Burundi and this will be another chance for the incumbent coach Kim Poulsen to make history of becoming the first trainer to send Stars to the world cup finals.

Poulsen, who replaced Etienne Ndayiragije at the helm of the senior team, has already made a big impact on the country's football after guiding the Under-23 side to clinch the 2021 CECAFA Challenge Cup in Ethiopia recently.

The stamped CECAFA success is a big boost for the coach ahead of the upcoming two crucial world cup qualifiers since it has given him the required confidence to do well.

Also, some of the players who were featured in the CECAFA contest will get a call up in the senior team squad likely to enter in camp soon ahead of the upcoming two fixtures. Playing some friendly matches before traveling to DR Congo can have a positive impact for the team bearing in mind that their opponents are equally good and will be looking to use well the home ground advantage. As usual, when Tanzania square off against DR Congo, the game is always red hot regardless if it is a friendly duel or not.

However, Taifa Stars failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Cameroon from Group J, with Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea taking the top two positions.

They finished third in the group while Libya occupied the bottom place as the two sides missed the opportunity to make it to Cameroon as such; this is a great platform for Stars to make a big mark in football circle.

Tanzania joined neighbours Uganda and Kenya who also failed to make the cut to Cameroon for the AFCON feast with Uganda losing 1-0 to Malawi which dashed their hopes to cruise through.