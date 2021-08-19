Eritrea: Meeting On the Implementation of Development Programs

19 August 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Assab, 19 August 2021- Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, Governor of the Southern Red Sea Region, conducted a meeting on 18 August in the port city of Assab with heads of line ministries and PFDJ focusing on the implementation of development programs in the coming three months.

Indicating that huge investment had been made to ensure social justice and especially to expand educational opportunity, Ambassador Mohammed-Seid said that students' school enrolment and especially that of females has not been as expected to be.

In that regard, Ambassador Mohammed-Seid called on parents, committees, students, and teachers to reinforce participation in the effort to encourage school-aged children to go to school and avoid students' school dropouts.

Pointing out that the rich culture in the region in preserving natural resources is significantly contributing to the development of forests and wildlife, Ambassador Mohammed-Seid called on the public to reinforce participation in the greening campaign.

Ambassador Mohammed-Seid also called for reinforced participation of the public and concerned institutions in the successful implementation of the elections of area administrators and managing directors as well as village coordinators that is set to be held in the first quarter of 2022.

The participants on their part conducted extensive discussion on the issues raised at the meeting and adopted various recommendations.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X