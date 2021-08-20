Nigeria Will Be Well Secured Before I Leave Office - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has given an assurance that Nigeria will be well secured before he leaves office in May, 2023.

He emphasised that all within his power will be done to ensure that he does not leave the country in security crisis by the time his term of office ends.

The President gave the assurance Thursday while presiding over the National Security Council meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd), who disclosed the President's position while speaking with newsmen after the meeting, said President Buhari also expressed his readiness to make more changes in the nation's security architecture whenever the need arises.

Details later...