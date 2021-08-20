Nigeria: Anambra Gov'ship - INEC Makes U-Turn, Recognises Soludo, PDP Still Missing

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has named a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 6, Anambra State governorship election.

This was contained in the list of candidates for the election published by the commission on Thursday following the deadline for withdrawal and substitution of candidates for the poll by political parties.

INEC, in a list published on July 16, had picked a sitting member of the House of Representatives, Chukwuma Michael Umeoji, over Soludo as APGA candidate.

The development came amidst the crisis in the party, which has led to two factions producing candidates for the Anambra governorship election.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, said the decision to replace Umeoji with Soludo was based on a judgement by the Kano Division of the Court of Appeal which declared Victor Oye as the authentic national chairman of APGA.

The appellate court had dismissed the judgment of the Jigawa High Court, which declared Umeoji and Jude Okeke as candidate and national chairman of the party respectively.

Meanwhile, INEC still dropped the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Valentine Ozigbo, in the updated list published on Thursday.

INEC's recognition of Soludo came hours after an Imo State High Court in Owerri reaffirmed the election of Umeoji as the candidate of APGA.

Justice V. C. Isiguzo also refused to grant a stay of execution on the previous ruling of Justice B. C. Iheka of the High Court in Owerri and also refused to recognise Oye as the national chairman of the party.

The ruling followed the suit filed by Soludo and Oye, which sought to prevail on INEC to remove Umeoji as the candidate of APGA.