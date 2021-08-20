Zimbabwe: I Persuaded Zambia's Lungu to Concede Defeat - Mnangagwa

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa now says he is the one who persuaded outgoing Zambian President Edgar Lungu to concede defeat after the August 12 elections.

For a couple days, President Lungu appeared reluctant to make way for president-elect Hakainde Hichilema after his embarrassing defeat.

The incumbent claimed the elections were not free and fair, citing alleged political violence in three provinces.

President Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba said the Zimbabwean ruler claimed credit for Zambia's smooth transfer of power when he addressed his supporters in the eastern border town of Mutare on Thursday.

"Upon his arrival, His Excellency briefed his supporters on the just ended (Southern African Development Communality) SADC meeting," Mr Charamba said on Twitter.

Phoned Lungu

"He, for the first time, disclosed that he phoned the outgoing Zambian President Edgar Lungu to persuade him to make way for the winner, president-elect Hichilema, to secure the peace in the country and region.

"Turning to opposition members who dream of the same happening in Zimbabwe, the Zanu PF leader urged such dreamers to come back to their senses."

Mr Hichilema is a close associate of Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and their political parties say they have a close relationship.

The outcome of the Zambian presidential election has created excitement in Zimbabwe, with opposition activists saying they are inspired to replicate the outcome when the country holds its election in 2023.

At the weekend, President Lungu issued a statement saying violence against supporters of his ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in some provinces rendered the polls "not free and fair".

Concede defeat

Five opposition leaders, namely Harry Kalaba, Nevers Mumba, Fred Mmembe, Chishala Kateka, Sean Tembo and Trevor Mwamba immediately wrote to the embattled leader urging him to concede defeat.

The leaders said President Lungu cannot cry foul because he tried to use his incumbency to tilt the scales in his favour during the polls.

He only conceded defeat on Monday and pledged to facilitate the smooth transfer of power.

President Lungu, who came to power in 2015 after the death of Michael Sata, was seeking a second full term.

Mr Hichilema, a wealthy businessman, will take the oath of office on Tuesday.