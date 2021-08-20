Ethiopia: Flash Floods Kill Seven as Heavy Rains Pound Addis Ababa

19 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

At least seven people have been killed in Ethiopia after the capital, Addis Ababa, was hit by torrential rains that triggered flash flooding this week.

An official from a disaster response team told Nation.africa that at least seven people have lost their lives and that one person was still missing following heavy rains.

Several others were also injured and are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Heavy rains on Tuesday afternoon triggered severe flooding in and around neighbourhoods like Asko, Adey Abeba, German Square and Golf Club.

Rains also swamped several homes and disrupted transportation services, as well as clogging drainage systems and filling Addis Ababa's streets with water.

The torrential rains have caused heavy damage to property and infrastructure, forcing a number of Ethiopians to flee their flooded homes.

Images circulating on social media showed desperate survivors climbing onto the rooftops of their homes to escape flood waters.

Rescue efforts by workers from the Addis Ababa Fire, Emergency Prevention and Rescue Agency continued on Wednesday.

The city's mayor, Adanech Abiebie, also visited the affected areas.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X