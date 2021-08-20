Kenya: U.S.-Based Joel Awich Opts Out of Kenya Morans Squad

Kenya Morans will be without US-based Joel Awich for their 2021 Fiba AfroBasket Championship adventure in Kigali.

Awich has opted out of the African finals campaign to concentrate on his club career.

Kenya's assistant coach, Sadat Gaya, said Awich was in the process of changing clubs and needs time to sort out the finer details. He currently plays for Cal Poly Mustangs in the Big West Conference.

This is a big blow for Morans who will also be without Preston Bungei who is held up in Australia.

Gaya, however, said the team's morale was high and the personnel in camp were up to the task at hand.

"Their absence is not distracting us from our goal. Our focus for now is Sunday's friendly against Senegal. We have enough quality to do the job," said Gaya.

Awich, played 25 games for Dax Gamarde during the 2020-2021 France-NM1 regular season and boasted a season high 33 points in a match against Vanves in January.

Awich and Bungei were part of the Moran side that stunned continental giants Angola 74-73 in Group B of their AfroBasket qualifier in Yaounde, Cameroon in February.

As expected, the team went for their last Covid-19 test in Kenya on Thursday before their anticipated departure for Kigali on Friday.

Queuing up with the players at Kenyatta National Hospital for the virus test was head coach Australian Elizabeth Mills who has been missing in action since Sunday following a mild bacterial infection.

She shied away from talking to journalists, giving the task to her assistant Gaya. Mills is credited with guiding Kenya Morans to the Fiba AfroBasket tournament for the first time in 28 years.