South Sudan: Two Nuns Killed in an Ambush - "Murdered Cold Bloodedly" Denounce the Sisters

Juba — "Our sisters were killed cold bloodedly", says Sister Christine John Amaa, of the Congregation of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, providing details of the murder of Sister Mary Daniel Abut, and Sister Regina Roba victims of an ambush along the Juba-Nimule highway on August 16. According to reports, the two nuns were part of a group of nine sisters when gunmen attacked their bus.

"Our former Superior General, Sr. Mary Daniel Abut, who served the Congregation of the Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus from 2006 to 2018, and Sr. Regina Roba were killed cold bloodedly on their way back to Juba after the celebrations of the centenary of the parish of the Assumption of Our Lady", says Sister Amaa. Following the ambush of unknown armed men, says Sister Amaa, the nine nuns "tried to escape and hid in the surrounding bushes".

The criminals managed to find the two nuns and killed them cold bloodedly.

The Archdiocese of Juba has announced five days of mourning to commemorate the two nuns. "On behalf of the Administration of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba, I wish to inform the public that all Catholic ecclesial institutions (universities, seminaries, colleagues, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools) of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba will be closed for four days to commemorate the late Sister Mary and Sister Regina from today August 17 until August 20 and work will resume on August 23", reads a statement from Fr. Samuel Abe, Secretary General of the Archdiocese of Juba.

Sister Mary Daniel was the headmistress of the Usra Tuna School in Juba, while Sister Regina was a tutor and administrator at the Catholic Health Training Institute (CHTI) in the Catholic diocese of Wau.

The requiem mass and burial will take place on August 20 at the parish of the Cathedral of St Theresa-Kator.