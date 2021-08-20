Nigeria: Women Activists Seek Speedy Prosecution of Rape Cases in Bayelsa

20 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

Women activists from Bayelsa State have urged the authorities of the Nigeria Police Force in the state to always ensure speedy prosecution of rape cases, violence against girl child as well as issues of domestic violence to serve as deterrent to intended offenders.

Group of women activists from the state who visited the Bayelsa State Police Commissioner, Mr. Echeng Eworo Echeng, Thursday at the police headquarters in Yenagoa, demanded the establishment of a gender desk in the various divisional headquarters of the Nigeria Police to look into issues of rape and domestic violence.

The Coordinator of the Gender Response Initiative Team (GRIT) in the state, Barr. Dise Ogbise, while speaking during the visit to the police command, also sought a working partnership with the police to reduce issues of rape in the society.

She sought the assistance of the Commissioner of Police in arresting, investigating and prosecute an herbalist in Otuasega community in Ogbia local Government council whom she said had forcefully defiled a primary school pupil.

The group also demanded that all rape cases at the divisional police level to be transferred immediately to the SCID gender office, and that all defilement cases should be treated free at the police clinic or at a subsidised amount.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X