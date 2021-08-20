Nigeria: Violence Against Women - Govt Moves to Set Up Special Courts

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has reiterated the federal government's commitment to establish special courts for sexual and gender-based violence offenders.

Malami stated this on Thursday during the opening of a stakeholders' consultative meeting on the establishment of special courts for sexual-based violence (SGBV) in Nigeria convened by the Women, Law and Development Initiative (WOLDI) Africa in Abuja.

Represented by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the ministry, Mohammed Baba Domo, the AGF said the ministry had taken steps to guarantee access to justice for women and eradicate the menace.

"As part of our concern to combat this heinous menace against women, and in an effort to combat the menace that the Ministry of Justice took a number of steps including legal, social and psychological responses," he said.

Also speaking, the founder of WODI, Hauwa Shekarau said the consultative meeting was to scale up efforts toward establishing special courts for SGBV cases in Nigeria by both the Federal Ministry of Justice and the judiciary.