Nigeria: CNN African Voices Showcases Onakoya, Mwangi

20 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

Two chess masters who are inspiring youngsters on the continent will be hosted on this week's edition of African Voices Changemakers, the Globacom-sponsored CNN magazine programme.

The guests on the 30-minute programme are James Kang'aru Mwangi, a Kenyan top chess player and instructor accredited by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), and Tunde Onakoya, a Nigerian and founder of Chess in Slums Africa.

Mwangi who was inducted into the prestigious Forbes Africa 30 under 30 for 2021 on account of his prowess in the game, was trained at Technical University of Kenya (TUK) where his chess skills were developed.

He is the youngest national coach to have been appointed to lead any Kenyan team having been selected to head the Kenyan junior chess team at the age of 24 back in 2017. Skilled in his craft, the economics graduate has bagged the title of the best coach of the year in chess for a record four times between 2014 and 2019.

Onakoya on the other hand is a top chess professional in Nigeria. He is the founder of Chess in Slums Africa, an academy which develops children from impoverished communities through the game of chess.

The duo will engage viewers with their stories on CNN African Voices Changemakers on Saturday at 9.30am on DSTV Channel 401 and on Sunday at 4.30am, 7.30.am, 12.30.pm and 7.30pm. Another repeat will be aired on Monday at 4am, while a two-part, 15-minute rebroadcast will hold on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.45pm.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X