Nigeria: NDPHC, Kano Sign Pact for 20mw Power Supply

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited on Thursday signed a Power Purchase Agreement with the Kano State Government for the supply of 20 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the state's water board.

According to a statement, the Executive Director, Generation, NDPHC, Engr Kassim Abdullahi, who led the team, said NDPHC had a total installed capacity of about 4,000MW in its plants.

He said, "As I speak, NDPHC has about 700MW on the national grid running. NDPHC has 10 Generation Companies (GenCos) and the Aloaji Power Plant which would supply power to Kano State."

Abdullahi also said NDPHC picked Alaoji which has 500MW capacity because of the reliability and availability of power to be delivered under the agreement with Kano State.

He said, "We have done so much to ensure that the tariff we gave to Kano is highly competitive. We have also done a lot to ensure that the state benefit from the intervention as NDPHC has gone ahead to put in infrastructure and investment prior to the signing of the agreement.

"We have spent so much money and we are about to finalise the connection to ensure constant supply of electricity to the state."

NDPHC's General Manager, Commercial, Mr Mahmoud Wali, said the company was willing to supply power to anybody that demanded it.

Wali further said NDPHC had been talking with DisCos and state governments on the company supplying them power.