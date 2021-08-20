Nigeria: Jos Bounces Back to Life After Lalong Relaxes Curfew

Jos — Normal activities are gradually resuming in Jos North LGA of Plateau State, hours after Governor Simon Lalong, relaxed the 24 hours curfew earlier imposed in the area.

The curfew was imposed on Sunday following the killing of 27 Fulani travellers on their way to Ondo and Ekiti states after attending a religious event in Bauchi State.

The killing of the travellers has resulted in the killing of other seven persons on Sunday in Jos, causing tension in Jos North, Jos South and Bassa LGAs of the state.

But our correspondent who went round the metropolis reports that business activities have resumed at the popular Yankwali and Terminus markets. Banks and other business institutions have equally resumed.

Business activities have equally resumed around Murtala Muhammed Way and Ahmadu Bello Way with sellers and buyers transacting their businesses peacefully.

Other residents were also seen in their numbers moving from one place to another to attend to their daily needs.

The curfew, which locked Jos residents indoors for five days, grounded social and economic activities in the metropolis.

"I am happy that the curfew has been lifted. We have suffered. It was not easy. We pray that we will not experience such a moment again" a Jos resident, Danbaba Usman, told.