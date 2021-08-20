Nigeria: South West Victims of Kidnapping Paid N3bn Ransom in 2 Years - Gani Adams

About 400 victims of kidnapping in the South West have paid not less than N3 billion ransom to their abductors in the last two years, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has said.

This means an average of N5million was paid by each of the victim in the last 24months.

Adams also said over 200 lives had been lost to kidnapping in the region within the years under review.

He said this yesterday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at the fourth edition of the South West Security Stakeholders Group Conference.

The Oodua People's Congress (OPC) leader explained that he was always receiving first-hand information about kidnapping incidents in any part of the South West.

He said, "As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, I am privy to some certain information that certain security organisations do not have. When things happen in any community, they will call my line that, 'Aare, what can you do?'

"Unfortunately, I don't have enough power to act like the olden days Aare, but I am doing my own bit as a person that has a liberation organisation."

Adams who regretted that the region has been ravaged by killer herdsmen, stated that if Yoruba leaders failed to act, the region might record huge insecurity challenges like the North.