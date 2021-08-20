Nigeria: Jos Killings - Baptist Convention Demand Govt's Intervention

The Men's Missionary Union (MMU) of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) has urged the federal government to take appropriate measures to end the cycle of killings and reprisals in Jos, Plateau State and every part of the country.

This is contained in a communiqué after a four-day Annual Congress of MMU and the installation of Dr Soye Asawo, the newly elected President of MMU on Thursday in Abuja.

"Congress condemned the Jos killings and sympathizes with all the families that lost their breadwinners and loved ones," the communiqué said.

The convention also charged the government to prosecute all Boko Haram terrorists who claimed to have surrendered or been captured by the Nigerian troops, urging the government to deploy more security personnel to fight the insurgency and banditry war.

He said, "Congress asks the government to prosecute all those arrested, captured or who surrendered over insurgency, banditry, and all forms of criminality."

The organisation also backed State Police and called on the National Assembly to amend the constitution to accommodate State Police to give effect to the yearning of Nigerians on the issue.

While urging the government to take the war to kidnappers, MMU also called on the government and Kaduna State government to compensate all the families whose children were kidnapped at the Bethel Baptist High School and other kidnap victims.