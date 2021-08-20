Nigeria: Plateau Crisis - CAN, JNI Leaders Warn Against Reprisal in Nasarawa

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Jama'atu Nasirl Islam (JNI) have warned residents of Nasarawa State against any reprisal attack in the state.

The warning was contained in a statement co-signed by the Nasarawa Secretary-General of JNI, Imam Mohammed Ali and CAN Chairman, Bishop Joseph Masin, in Lafia, on Thursday.

They urged the citizens of the state to shun all forms of violence and embrace peace at all times.

The religious leaders, however, condemned the killing of innocent travellers in Jos, Plateau State, in totality, appealing to the state government to ensure that peace and security were restored in the state.