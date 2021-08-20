Rwanda: Fans to Be Allowed Inside Kigali Arena for Afrobasket Games

19 August 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Spectators will be allowed into the Kigali Arena to watch games of the African Basketball Championship (Afrobasket) that gets underway on Tuesday next week, the Rwanda Basketball Federation has announced.

The continental showpiece, taking place in Rwanda for a historic first time, runs from August 24 through September 5.

Basketball fans with negative Covid-19 test results will be allowed into the Kigali Arena for the upcoming FIBA AfroBasket 2021 that starts on August 24. Rwandan spectators will also have to present proof of vaccination (at least one dose) against Covid-19. More Details 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/gfY6LLaJHw

- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) August 18, 2021

According to a statement released on Wednesday, fans will need to present proof of vaccination (at least one dose) and a negative Covid-19 test before accessing the arena.

Tickets will go for Rwf15,000, Rwf10,000 and Rwf7,000.

"These prices are for daily scheduled games and include the cost of a Covid-19 rapid rest," reads part of the statement.

Three games are on the card on day one of the tournament with defending champions Tunisia taking on Guinea, Central African Republic facing Egypt while hosts Rwanda will be up against DR Congo.

