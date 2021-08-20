Nigeria: Buhari Sends Delegation to Kano for Son's Wedding

President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched a high level delegation to Kano for the wedding of his son, Yusuf, to Zahra, daughter of Nasir Ado Bayero, Emir of Bichi.

The delegation to be led by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, is to visit Kano ahead of the wedding slated for Friday.

This was contained in a statement titled "Presidential Delegation to Visit Kano for Two Key Events" and issued Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The Presidential delegation, according to the statement, include Ministers such as Bashir Salihi Magashi (Defence), Alhaji Sabo Nanono (Agriculture), Senator Hadi Sirika (Aviation), and Engr. Suleiman Hussein Adamu and (Water Resources).

Garba Shehu will stay back after the wedding to represent the president at the coronation of the Emir at Bichi.