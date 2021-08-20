Nigeria: Anambra 2021 - INEC Makes U-Turn, Recognises Soludo As APGA Candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has named a former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 6, Anambra State governorship election.

This was contained in a list of candidates for the election published by the commission on Thursday following the deadline for withdrawal and substitution of candidates for the poll by political parties.

INEC, in a list published on July 16, had picked a sitting member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chukwuma Michael Umeoji over Soludo as the candidate of APGA.

The development came amidst the crisis affecting the party, which has led to two factions producing candidates for the Anambra governorship election.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, said the decision to replace Umeoji with Soludo was based on a judgement by the Kano Division of the Court of Appeal, which had declared Victor Oye as the authentic national chairman of APGA.

The appellate court had dismissed the judgment of the Jigawa High Court, which declared Umeoji and Jude Okeke as a candidate and national chairman of the party respectively.

"The Commission was served with the judgement of the Court of Appeal (Kano Division), which set aside the judgement of the High Court of Jigawa State on the leadership of APGA and the nomination of its candidates for the Anambra governorship election," Okoye said.

Meanwhile, the commission still dropped the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Valentine Ozigbo, in the updated list published on Thursday.

Okoye said the commission had, in line with section 35 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), fixed July 31, 2021, as the deadline for withdrawal and substitution of candidates for the Anambra poll.

"By the deadline, seven governorship and 11 deputy governorship candidates were substituted by 11 out of the 18 political parties," Okoye said.

He, however, said the final list of candidates would be published on October 7, 2021, as provided in the timetable and schedule of activities for the election.