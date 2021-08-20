Nigeria: Women Group Demand 50% Elective Positions in 2023

A non-governmental organisation, Gender and Constitution Reform Network (GECORN), has canvassed for 50 per cent affirmative action as against the previous 35 per cent in all elective positions.

The group which said this at a programme put together in collaboration with Ford Foundation, said women deserve more than they are currently getting.

Lending her voice, the Borno State commissioner for women affairs, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, said now is the time for women to be heard.

She added that women needed to be carried along in every aspect of life, including politics.

She said rather than being at the receiving end, an enabling environment should be created for women to participate and be elected into various elective positions.

The commissioner recalled that during the last local government election in the state, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum gave a clear directive that in every local government area, a woman should be elected councilor but while some local government areas complied, others did not.

"Women must be encouraged to participate in politics. Women must not wait until service is delivered to them. We must make solution, and endure. If they put the meeting at 1am go, if you are given five minutes notice, be there. We must push and push,"Gambo said.

The group, which embarked on solidarity walk in commemoration of the Day of African Women, has also started mobilising women in Borno State for massive participation in elective positions in the 2023 general election.

In her remarks, the northeast zonal coordinator of GECORN, Professor Patricia Donli, said it is a network of non-governmental and community-based organisations working on issues that impede the advancement of Nigerian women.

"This law is a very important law which contains all the necessary laws protecting children and ensuring they have a better life. We need to do more to ensure that all hand be on the desk."

"After the passage of this bill into law, I think it is not going to be of any use if it is not implemented. I urge the women not to relent but to work together so that we can get more positions in the government to contribute our quota. United we stand, divided will fall," Donli said.