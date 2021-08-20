Tanzania: CRDB Throws Weight Behind Kizimkazi Festival

CRDB Bank yesterday reaffirmed its commitment to transform Kizimkazi festival into a huge and sustainable forum for the promotion of Zanzibar's tourism attractions and environmental conservation efforts.

The bank's Director of Corporate Affairs and Public Relations, Ms Tully Mwambapa, speaking to reporters here, described Kizimkazi as a highly endowed suburb with massive riches in tourism attractions like beaches, dolphins, luxurious hotels, culture and history.

"Our purpose is always to transform lives and deliver the best; we deemed it our responsibility to advance Kizimkazi Day and make it more productive to all Zanzibaris," Ms Mwambapa said.

She said during the one-week festivities, which commence between next Monday and Saturday, the bank will among others offer entrepreneurial education to small entrepreneurs.

"The training, particularly financial literacy that will be provided to entrepreneurs, we firmly believe, will marshal more potential entrepreneurs and accelerate economic activities at Kizimkazi," said the director, adding: "Increased financial literacy will encourage more Tanzanians to join the formal financial system and boost financial inclusion in the country." She said the festival, which started in 2016 as Samia Day, is scheduled to become unique and historical this year, thanks to the huge investment that the bank has injected in, hinting that the event preparations will consume 500m/-.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is scheduled to grace the festival's climax on next Saturday.

"CRDB Bank is committed to contribute to the social and economic development of all Tanzanians and the entire nation," Ms Mwambapa said, elaborating that the bank has always been honouring its policy of giving back to the community one per cent of the profit, with education, health, environment and economic empowerment being the priority areas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Unguja South Regional Commissioner (RC) Rashid Hadid Rashid said environmental cleanness, training and exhibitions by 300 entrepreneurs as well as competition in various games are some of the planned activities for the six-day event.

The RC expressed optimism that through the festival, wananchi in Kibuteni, Kizimkazi Dimbani, Mkunguni and other neighbouring shehias will have the educational, water infrastructure, road and youth unemployment challenges deliberated on and addressed.

The event organizers have as well arranged for wananchi to receive vaccination against COVID-19 on August 27 and August 28, 2021 at Kizimkazi Dimbani, the festival hosting grounds.

Kizimkazi festival started as a farewell ceremony for President Samia in August 2015 after completing her tenure as Makunduchi Member of Parliament and getting appointment as CCM presidential running mate under the late John Magufuli.

The festivities were in 2016 transformed into Samia Day under a special Samia Day committee, which was coordinating the celebrations at Kizimkazi Mkunguni up to 2018, when the name was changed to Kizimkazi Day and incorporated residents from Kizimkazi Dimbani.

Since then the festival has been growing, incorporating more Shehias- Mtende, Kibuteni and Muyuni.