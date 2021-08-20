Tanzania: Brela Warns Officials Producing Fake Receipt Books

THE Business Registration and Licensing Agency (BRELA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Godfrey Nyaisa has warned government officials across the country, who forge business licences and produce fake receipt books, saying the practice affects government efforts to formalise businesses.

The CEO made the remarks in Dodoma yesterday while opening a five-day training for Business Officers from Morogoro, Singida and Dodoma regions on the business licensing law.

He stressed that the practice is illegal as it harms the economy and deteriorate the government effort in legalizing businesses.

Nyaisa said, there is a certain Council (name withheld) where its business officer was caught with a forged receipt books and at the end was arrested, which he said is a shame for the public servant.

" Development does not want to lie, to avoid such things we want to put in place a good system for issuing the books and licences online, to end such untruthful acts" he insisted.

However, he urged them to focus on their job description and avoid becoming an obstacle to entrepreneurs, who want to formalise their small businesses.